Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PGPHF shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Partners Group stock traded down $31.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,599.95. The company had a trading volume of 31 shares, compared to its average volume of 146. Partners Group has a 1 year low of $1,084.04 and a 1 year high of $1,833.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,693.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,658.88.

Partners Group Holding AG is an investment management company, which engages in investments in private markets with growth and development potential. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Private Debt, Private Real Estate, and Private Infrastructure. The Private Equity segment includes direct investments in private companies and investments in the private equity secondary market.

