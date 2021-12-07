Murphy Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 76,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 194.0% during the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 15,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 10,150 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 84.7% during the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 40,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.61.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,413,902. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.94. The company has a market capitalization of $266.33 billion, a PE ratio of -44.90, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $40.44 and a 52-week high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

