SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Position Raised by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,662,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,045 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 9.5% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Baystate Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.81% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $96,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of SPDW traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.76. The company had a trading volume of 8,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,747. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.18. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $32.62 and a 12-month high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

