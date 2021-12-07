Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Archaea Energy (LFG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Archaea Energy (NYSE: LFG):

12/4/2021 – Archaea Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners. Archaea Energy LLC, formerly known as Rice Acquisition Corp., is based in CARNEGIE, Pa. “

12/2/2021 – Archaea Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners. Archaea Energy LLC, formerly known as Rice Acquisition Corp., is based in CARNEGIE, Pa. “

11/25/2021 – Archaea Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners. Archaea Energy LLC, formerly known as Rice Acquisition Corp., is based in CARNEGIE, Pa. “

11/19/2021 – Archaea Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners. Archaea Energy LLC, formerly known as Rice Acquisition Corp., is based in CARNEGIE, Pa. “

11/18/2021 – Archaea Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners. Archaea Energy LLC, formerly known as Rice Acquisition Corp., is based in CARNEGIE, Pa. “

10/14/2021 – Archaea Energy is now covered by analysts at Johnson Rice. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

10/12/2021 – Archaea Energy is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

10/11/2021 – Archaea Energy is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE LFG traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,796. Archaea Energy Inc has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $22.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.91.

Get Archaea Energy Inc alerts:

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Archaea Energy Inc will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,967,000. NFC Investments LLC bought a new position in Archaea Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,229,000. S&CO Inc. bought a new position in Archaea Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,200,000. Brightline Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Archaea Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,341,000. Finally, Khrom Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Archaea Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,869,000.

Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Archaea Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archaea Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.