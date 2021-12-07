Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Down 2.2%

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $258.60 and last traded at $259.37. 21,899 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,709,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $265.30.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered Avis Budget Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $217.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $191.50.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.14.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $3.84. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 729.29%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 21.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 4,275 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.46, for a total transaction of $1,186,141.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jean M. Sera sold 3,386 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.76, for a total value of $940,495.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,600 shares of company stock valued at $16,388,012. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,117,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $679,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,228,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $615,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,417,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAR)

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.