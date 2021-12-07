Great Diamond Partners LLC Sells 344 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Great Diamond Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.0% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,267 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,720,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth approximately $666,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 191.8% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.0% during the third quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.40.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $339.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $361.23. The company has a market cap of $93.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 28.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 51.68%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

