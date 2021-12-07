F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CEO Sells $275,029.72 in Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $275,029.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Francois Locoh-Donou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 4th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,042 shares of F5 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.70, for a total value of $231,011.40.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 7,500 shares of F5 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.54, for a total value of $1,639,050.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.69, for a total value of $262,197.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV traded up $7.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $232.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.02 and a 12 month high of $239.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.95.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.51 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. F5 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FFIV shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in F5 Networks by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,180,097 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $593,597,000 after acquiring an additional 447,727 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in F5 Networks by 361.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,047 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $94,645,000 after acquiring an additional 397,114 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in F5 Networks by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 820,119 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $166,401,000 after acquiring an additional 382,383 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in F5 Networks by 8,285.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $48,176,000 after acquiring an additional 255,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in F5 Networks by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,830,993 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $341,773,000 after acquiring an additional 247,662 shares in the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About F5 Networks

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

