Clive Downie Sells 33,333 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total transaction of $4,830,285.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Clive Downie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 24th, Clive Downie sold 33,334 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $5,999,119.98.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $4,186,624.80.

Shares of NYSE:U traded up $5.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.56. 177,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,873,320. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.67. The company has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.98 and a beta of 2.55. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.00 and a 1 year high of $210.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of U. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter worth about $666,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Unity Software by 6,700.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Unity Software by 376.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

