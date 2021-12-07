Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.75.

A number of brokerages have commented on BALY. Cowen raised Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bally’s in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bally’s in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:BALY traded up $1.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.88. 16,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,150. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 2.34. Bally’s has a fifty-two week low of $35.53 and a fifty-two week high of $75.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.18. The company has a current ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $314.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.58 million. Bally’s had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 169.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bally’s will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Terrence Downey purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen H. Capp purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.82 per share, with a total value of $246,510.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 12,250 shares of company stock valued at $550,260. 40.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Bally’s in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bally’s in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Bally’s in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bally’s in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Bally’s by 1,300.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter.

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

