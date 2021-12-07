$153.01 Million in Sales Expected for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) to report $153.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $140.02 million and the highest estimate coming in at $164.74 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping posted sales of $55.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 175.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full year sales of $481.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $468.43 million to $493.14 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $458.53 million, with estimates ranging from $435.00 million to $496.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $153.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.85 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 20.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.09) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EGLE shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Bulk Shipping has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 32.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,907 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 10.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter worth about $699,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 510.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,116 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,334,000 after purchasing an additional 239,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter worth about $730,000. Institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGLE traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.34. 2,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,460. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.44 million, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.29. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $56.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.89%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is currently 122.89%.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.