Sarasin & Partners LLP Has $8.84 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 18.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 22,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 3,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $166.44. 104,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,360,165. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.74. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.13 and a one year high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

