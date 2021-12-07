Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.98 Billion

Analysts expect Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) to announce $1.98 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Masco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.02 billion and the lowest is $1.95 billion. Masco reported sales of $1.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masco will report full-year sales of $8.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $8.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.51 billion to $8.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MAS shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.21.

NYSE MAS traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,959. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.33. Masco has a 12 month low of $51.69 and a 12 month high of $69.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.37%.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $572,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $2,819,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 120,509 shares of company stock worth $7,747,020. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Masco by 551.3% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Masco by 267.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Masco by 627.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

