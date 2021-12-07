Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $1.93 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 218.4% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $190.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.20. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.15 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The firm has a market cap of $223.44 billion, a PE ratio of 44.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores purchased 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $180.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,821.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 34,114 shares worth $7,102,758. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. Erste Group lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.13.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

