Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.410-$1.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.19 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.Autodesk also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.980-$5.040 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $334.00.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk stock traded up $9.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $275.26. 115,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,350,659. The firm has a market cap of $60.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.13. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $245.05 and a 1-year high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total transaction of $1,588,448.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total transaction of $28,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,938 shares of company stock valued at $1,716,498. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.