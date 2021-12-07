Western Financial Corporation Reduces Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Western Financial Corporation decreased its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 965 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in MSCI were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MSCI during the second quarter worth $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in MSCI by 131.8% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in MSCI by 59.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in MSCI by 45.5% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MSCI during the second quarter worth $38,000. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on MSCI. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $694.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $648.57.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.05, for a total value of $1,510,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,800 shares of company stock worth $3,673,457 in the last quarter. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MSCI stock traded up $27.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $635.82. 4,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,516. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $380.00 and a fifty-two week high of $679.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $632.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $593.50. The stock has a market cap of $52.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.96 and a beta of 0.98.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 199.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. The business had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.