Horizon Financial Services LLC Buys 530 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1,060.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 580 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,633 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 167 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $36,855,125 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $488.82.

UNH traded up $4.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $464.37. The company had a trading volume of 49,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,965. The company has a market cap of $437.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $436.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $420.19. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $320.35 and a 1 year high of $466.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

