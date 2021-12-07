Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) PT Set at C$25.00 by CSFB

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) has been given a C$25.00 target price by equities researchers at CSFB in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. CSFB’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$23.00 target price on Gibson Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$24.40.

Shares of GEI stock traded up C$0.25 on Tuesday, reaching C$22.77. The stock had a trading volume of 192,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,398. The stock has a market cap of C$3.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.57. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of C$18.78 and a 1 year high of C$26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.59.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.81 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy will post 1.1400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

