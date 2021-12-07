Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) PT Set at C$8.00 by Raymond James

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) has been assigned a C$8.00 price target by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 21.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CPG. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$7.00 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Monday. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$9.75 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.50 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.25.

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock traded up C$0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$6.61. The company had a trading volume of 6,949,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,597,341. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$6.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.41. Crescent Point Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.72 and a 52-week high of C$6.72.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$848.20 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.3200001 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Lamont sold 12,000 shares of Crescent Point Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.29, for a total transaction of C$75,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 293,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,845,033.12.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

