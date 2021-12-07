Superdry plc (LON:SDRY) Receives GBX 401 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Superdry plc (LON:SDRY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 401 ($5.32).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SDRY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Superdry to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 390 ($5.17) to GBX 425 ($5.64) in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.97) price target on shares of Superdry in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.63) price target on shares of Superdry in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Superdry in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.97) price target on shares of Superdry in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other Superdry news, insider Peter Sjölander bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.28) per share, for a total transaction of £370,500 ($491,314.15).

Superdry stock traded up GBX 6.50 ($0.09) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 287.50 ($3.81). The company had a trading volume of 215,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,544. Superdry has a 52 week low of GBX 194 ($2.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 493 ($6.54). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 276.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £236.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

