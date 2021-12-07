Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CSTM shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Constellium from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Constellium in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Constellium in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:CSTM traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.81. 9,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,786. Constellium has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.70 and a 200 day moving average of $18.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 2.33.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 249.43% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellium will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSTM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Constellium by 154.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,708,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,979,000 after buying an additional 5,897,736 shares during the period. Lancaster Investment Management bought a new position in Constellium during the 3rd quarter worth $39,029,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Constellium by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,235,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,506,000 after buying an additional 1,872,580 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Constellium by 1,352.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,059,000 after buying an additional 1,624,417 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Constellium by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,145,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,072,000 after buying an additional 1,136,238 shares during the period. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

