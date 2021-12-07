Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.20.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BKRIY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Monday, November 29th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Bank of Ireland Group alerts:

Bank of Ireland Group stock remained flat at $$5.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.87 and its 200-day moving average is $5.83. Bank of Ireland Group has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $6.60.

Bank of Ireland Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in financial and banking solutions. Its services include current account and deposit services, overdrafts, term loans, mortgages, business and corporate lending, international asset financing, leasing, installment credit, invoice discounting, foreign facilities, interest and exchange rate, hedging instruments, life assurance, pension and protection products.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Ireland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Ireland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.