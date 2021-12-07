Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Shares Down 2%

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) shares fell 2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.48 and last traded at $23.50. 3,197 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 145,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.21. The company has a market capitalization of $825.72 million, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 40.37%. The company had revenue of $59.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,301,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,634,000 after buying an additional 14,988 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Heritage Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,661,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,564,000 after purchasing an additional 21,163 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Heritage Financial by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,463,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,613,000 after purchasing an additional 21,392 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Heritage Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,284,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Heritage Financial by 40.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 950,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,246,000 after purchasing an additional 274,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

