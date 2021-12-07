Gnosis Price Tops $432.21 on Exchanges (GNO)

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 7th. One Gnosis coin can now be bought for about $432.21 or 0.00847243 BTC on popular exchanges. Gnosis has a market cap of $650.30 million and approximately $6.71 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gnosis has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004591 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00040177 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007647 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.41 or 0.00210551 BTC.

Gnosis (CRYPTO:GNO) is a coin. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,587 coins. Gnosis’ official message board is medium.com/gnosis-pm . Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io . The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gnosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gnosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

