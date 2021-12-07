Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Trading Up 13.8%

Shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) were up 13.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $69.71 and last traded at $69.71. Approximately 21,701 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 668,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.28.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LPI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.60.

The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 4.17.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $379.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.71 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 2,190.66% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $972,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 432.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $91,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 43.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

