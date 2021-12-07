MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Hits New 52-Week High at $87.54

Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $87.54 and last traded at $87.14, with a volume of 1395 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities raised MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Truist raised MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGP Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $176.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.10 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.41%.

In other MGP Ingredients news, insider Michele Lux acquired 1,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.59 per share, for a total transaction of $140,360.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total value of $195,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,860 shares of company stock worth $1,068,519. 36.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after buying an additional 11,963 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 310,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,019,000 after buying an additional 49,635 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth $3,611,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MGP Ingredients by 4.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in MGP Ingredients by 0.8% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 147,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI)

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

