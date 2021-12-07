Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.41

Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.47, with a volume of 32500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

Separately, Laurentian dropped their price target on shares of Atico Mining from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.53. The company has a market cap of C$56.40 million and a P/E ratio of 2.80.

Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$40.05 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Atico Mining Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atico Mining (CVE:ATY)

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Department of Choco, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

