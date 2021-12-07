Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 47.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $62.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Sumo Logic stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.03. 108,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275,649. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 3.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.67. Sumo Logic has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $46.37.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on SUMO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sumo Logic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

In related news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 27,787 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $499,888.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 1,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $35,499.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 125,213 shares of company stock worth $2,174,438 over the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sumo Logic stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) by 35.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,375 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Sumo Logic were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.