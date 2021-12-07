Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Announces Earnings Results

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 47.23%. The business had revenue of $62.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUMO traded up $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.94. The stock had a trading volume of 95,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,649. Sumo Logic has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $46.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 3.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.67.

In related news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 21,472 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $384,778.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 27,787 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $499,888.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,213 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,438. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sumo Logic stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) by 35.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,375 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Sumo Logic were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

SUMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sumo Logic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sumo Logic from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sumo Logic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

