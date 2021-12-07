Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Lowered by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 269,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,753 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 22.3% of Glassman Wealth Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $106,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 136.4% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after buying an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 41,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,142,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 28.0% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 17,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $8.68 on Tuesday, hitting $430.50. The stock had a trading volume of 182,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,228,536. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $417.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $406.27. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $333.77 and a 52-week high of $435.41.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

