Exeter Financial LLC Purchases 108 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Exeter Financial LLC increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SJM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.45.

J. M. Smucker stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.45. The company had a trading volume of 7,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,181. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $110.53 and a 52 week high of $140.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 56.65%.

J. M. Smucker declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

