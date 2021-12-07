Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.950-$7.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 billion-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Citi Trends from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citi Trends from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

NASDAQ:CTRN traded up $3.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,328. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.83. The stock has a market cap of $727.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.82. Citi Trends has a 12 month low of $36.73 and a 12 month high of $111.44.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.58. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 46.54% and a net margin of 7.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Citi Trends will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Margaret L. Jenkins sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $283,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTRN. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 197.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 13,676 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 18.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Citi Trends by 215.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 28,821 shares during the last quarter.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.