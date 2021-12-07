Horizon Financial Services LLC Acquires 21,938 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 46.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,938 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 3.8% of Horizon Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCSH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.37. The stock had a trading volume of 13,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,183,156. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.39. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $81.21 and a 1-year high of $83.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.099 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%.

