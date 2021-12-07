Exeter Financial LLC Has $2.96 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Exeter Financial LLC raised its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,890 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 3M accounts for about 1.8% of Exeter Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,132,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,163,394,000 after purchasing an additional 283,222 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,891,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,923,555,000 after purchasing an additional 265,185 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,307,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,042,349,000 after purchasing an additional 463,290 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,880,917,000 after purchasing an additional 750,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of 3M by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,532. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 12 month low of $163.38 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.20.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.10%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Langenberg & Company raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.92.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

