Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in C. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 14.8% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 40,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 0.5% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 42,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in Citigroup by 4.3% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Citigroup by 5.2% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 138,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

NYSE C opened at $62.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.58. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.28 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The company has a market capitalization of $126.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on C shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.62.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.