SIBCoin (SIB) Price Up 10.5% Over Last Week

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded down 16.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. One SIBCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0230 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SIBCoin has a total market cap of $449,444.34 and $8,708.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SIBCoin has traded up 10.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51,013.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,310.12 or 0.08448936 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.05 or 0.00317668 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $480.28 or 0.00941478 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00077387 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00010651 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $202.86 or 0.00397655 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007154 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.27 or 0.00308289 BTC.

SIBCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,570,564 coins. The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

