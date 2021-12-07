KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $784.84 Million

Wall Street analysts expect KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) to post sales of $784.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $803.62 million and the lowest is $752.40 million. KKR & Co. Inc. posted sales of $669.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will report full-year sales of $2.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover KKR & Co. Inc..

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $818.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 5.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on KKR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JMP Securities raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.18.

NYSE:KKR traded up $2.88 on Friday, hitting $77.28. The stock had a trading volume of 36,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733,980. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.49 and a 1-year high of $83.90. The stock has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.47%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,600,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,516,586,000 after buying an additional 344,242 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,234,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $665,510,000 after buying an additional 1,369,661 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,880,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $601,525,000 after buying an additional 310,610 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,671,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $453,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,694,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $407,581,000 after purchasing an additional 301,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

