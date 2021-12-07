Narwhal Capital Management Increases Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Narwhal Capital Management lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 1.3% of Narwhal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $10,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.0% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 12.5% in the third quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.9% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth approximately $8,702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $340.60. The stock had a trading volume of 16,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $345.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.23. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $396.99. The firm has a market cap of $93.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.93.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 28.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.