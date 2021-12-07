Western Financial Corporation Decreases Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Western Financial Corporation lowered its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for about 0.8% of Western Financial Corporation’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 26,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its stake in Zoetis by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 20,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ZTS traded up $3.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $226.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,530. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $211.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.66. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $141.41 and a one year high of $228.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.54.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total transaction of $3,234,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $265,853.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,334 shares of company stock worth $9,976,947 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.30.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

