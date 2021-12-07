The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,205 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,607,731 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,207,107,000 after acquiring an additional 186,553 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Boeing by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,000,789 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,468,309,000 after purchasing an additional 87,444 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 9.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,948,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,415 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,628 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,949,919,000 after purchasing an additional 178,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Boeing by 3.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,334,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $798,824,000 after purchasing an additional 122,519 shares in the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.14.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BA traded up $4.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.09. The stock had a trading volume of 199,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,426,726. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.08. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $188.00 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $123.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

