Cardinal Capital Management Buys 140 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,661 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 1.6% of Cardinal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $180.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $202.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $188.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.85.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Summit Insights downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.50.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

