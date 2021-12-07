Analysts Expect Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) to Announce -$0.03 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) to post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cameco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.02. Cameco posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cameco will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.22). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cameco.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.49 million. Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS.

Several analysts have commented on CCJ shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

CCJ stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.39. The company had a trading volume of 279,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,031,532. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -331.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cameco has a 12-month low of $11.38 and a 12-month high of $28.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.21.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0649 per share. This represents a yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -85.70%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Cameco by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,248,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,365,000 after purchasing an additional 275,404 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cameco by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,963,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,450,000 after purchasing an additional 124,755 shares during the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP grew its stake in Cameco by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 11,693,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,280,000 after acquiring an additional 573,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cameco by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,462,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Cameco by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,962,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,569,000 after acquiring an additional 260,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

