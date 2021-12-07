Highland Private Wealth Management Sells 231 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Highland Private Wealth Management cut its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates boosted its position in Waste Management by 58.0% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 147.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 73.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Shares of WM stock opened at $163.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $68.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.02. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $168.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $1,816,567.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

