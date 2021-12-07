Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) Shares Down 4.9%

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) dropped 4.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.80 and last traded at $7.81. Approximately 1,480 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 41,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.21.

MIGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of $531.31 million, a PE ratio of 51.31 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group during the third quarter valued at about $14,065,000. 7.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

