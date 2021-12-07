VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Shares Up 14.9%

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)’s share price shot up 14.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.55 and last traded at $2.54. 46,363 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,081,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get VBI Vaccines alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.42 million, a P/E ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.95.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.26 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 39.02% and a negative net margin of 9,290.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 2,707,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $8,961,702.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBIV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 19.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 27,328 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 234.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 73,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 51,375 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 12,312 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 1st quarter valued at $1,047,000. 44.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV)

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.