Avast (LON:AVST) Reaches New 52-Week High at $611.40

Shares of Avast Plc (LON:AVST) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 611.40 ($8.11) and last traded at GBX 611.40 ($8.11), with a volume of 1053129 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 605.60 ($8.03).

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 680 ($9.02) price target on shares of Avast in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.71) price target on shares of Avast in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of Avast to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 565 ($7.49) price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.29) target price on shares of Avast in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.71) target price on shares of Avast in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 531.67 ($7.05).

Get Avast alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £6.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 577 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 547.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29.

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Avast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.