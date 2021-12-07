Avast (LON:AVST) Reaches New 52-Week High at $611.40

Posted by on Dec 7th, 2021

Shares of Avast Plc (LON:AVST) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 611.40 ($8.11) and last traded at GBX 611.40 ($8.11), with a volume of 1053129 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 605.60 ($8.03).

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 680 ($9.02) price target on shares of Avast in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.71) price target on shares of Avast in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of Avast to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 565 ($7.49) price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.29) target price on shares of Avast in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.71) target price on shares of Avast in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 531.67 ($7.05).

The firm has a market cap of £6.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 577 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 547.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29.

About Avast (LON:AVST)

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

