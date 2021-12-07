Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $145.00 to $130.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Gitlab traded as low as $82.11 and last traded at $83.57, with a volume of 13864 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.16.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Gitlab from $144.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Gitlab from $140.00 to $107.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.90.

Get Gitlab alerts:

In other news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology bought 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $25,025,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. As a group, analysts predict that Gitlab Inc will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Gitlab Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTLB)

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Gitlab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gitlab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.