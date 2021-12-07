CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Hits New 12-Month High at $54.99

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.99 and last traded at $54.48, with a volume of 1069 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.18.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Sidoti raised CSG Systems International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.81.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $246.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.00 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 6.62%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.17%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in CSG Systems International by 4.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in CSG Systems International by 108,200.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,738 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in CSG Systems International by 94.9% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 77,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 37,672 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in CSG Systems International in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in CSG Systems International by 8.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 5,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

About CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS)

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

