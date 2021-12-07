Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.260-$-0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $69.50 million-$70.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.92 million.Gitlab also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-1.430-$-1.420 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on GTLB. William Blair began coverage on Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on Gitlab from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Gitlab from $140.00 to $107.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gitlab presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $129.90.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB traded down $10.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.35. The company had a trading volume of 60,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,079. Gitlab has a 1-year low of $82.18 and a 1-year high of $137.00.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. As a group, research analysts expect that Gitlab will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology bought 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,025,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About Gitlab

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

