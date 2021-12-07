Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Trading Down 1.3%

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)’s stock price fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $69.59 and last traded at $69.83. 769 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 482,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.30.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 8.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 59,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 117,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,775,000 after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 873,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,818,000 after purchasing an additional 198,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,991,000 after purchasing an additional 68,015 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Gas Company Profile (NYSE:SWX)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.