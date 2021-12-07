GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.090-$0.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80 billion-$1.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.80 billion.

Several research analysts have commented on GFS shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of GlobalFoundries from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of GlobalFoundries from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $63.50 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.77.

GlobalFoundries stock traded up $3.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.93. 56,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,888,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.40. GlobalFoundries has a 52-week low of $44.48 and a 52-week high of $73.25.

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

